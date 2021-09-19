Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBL. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

