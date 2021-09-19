Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.50 ($8.82).

LHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, hitting €8.21 ($9.66). 8,794,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

