Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $13.98.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

