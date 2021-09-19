Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DPSGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

