Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DPSGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
Deutsche Post stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
