Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTEGY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of DTEGY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.53. 484,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,719. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.