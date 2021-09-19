Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTEGY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTEGY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.53. 484,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,719. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.