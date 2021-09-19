Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.79 ($26.81).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.35 ($20.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €18.00 and its 200-day moving average is €17.25. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.