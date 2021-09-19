Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy targets strong oil production over the long term and anticipates solid contribution from the Delaware Basin. The company’s operation in Delaware has expanded due to its all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy. Devon’s divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow it to focus on its holdings in five high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins, and boost production from its domestic holdings. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind. Volatile commodity prices and how it will trade in future can impact business.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on DVN. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 165.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

