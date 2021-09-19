Dimecoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $231.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $231.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00131420 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

