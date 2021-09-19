Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Trading 4.1% Higher

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.05.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
