Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Trading 4.1% Higher

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

