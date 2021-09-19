Doug Black Sells 17,325 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50.

NYSE SITE opened at $199.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.68 and its 200-day moving average is $178.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SITE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

