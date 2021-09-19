Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,273,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,945. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

