Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

