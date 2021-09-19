Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

