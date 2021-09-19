DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSDVF. Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $265.92 on Friday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $156.00 and a 12 month high of $271.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.63.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

