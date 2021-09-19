Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00121278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00176354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.82 or 0.07007055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,388.00 or 0.99900225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00848841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

