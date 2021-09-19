Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Up 36.7% in August

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,930. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

