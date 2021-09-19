DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $21,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $42,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
