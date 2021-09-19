Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 5,730 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 66.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MILN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2,438.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $45.33.

