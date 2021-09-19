Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 5,879 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,311,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,497,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,804,000 after purchasing an additional 102,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 80,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.