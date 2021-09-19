Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

