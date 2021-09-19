Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.40. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $113.09.

