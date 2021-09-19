Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 60.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGRN. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $56.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.