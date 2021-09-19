Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 25.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.16 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.