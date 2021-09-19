Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $384,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $844,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 947,092 shares of company stock worth $65,260,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 260.81 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

