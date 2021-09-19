EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP Sells $333,222.00 in Stock

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $170.62 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.95.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,988,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,058,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.