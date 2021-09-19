Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,553. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average of $149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

