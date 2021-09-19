Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

