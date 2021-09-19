eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,673 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 62,301 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of eBay by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,022. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY opened at $74.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

