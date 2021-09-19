Edgeless (EDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,990.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,990.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00058089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00128460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00048972 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

