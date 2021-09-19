Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.57.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.75 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

