Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,269.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $11.12 million and $92,269.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,995,634 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

