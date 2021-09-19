Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth $34,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.