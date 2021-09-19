Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 22,246 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.