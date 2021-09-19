Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after buying an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after buying an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after buying an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

