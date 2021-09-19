Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 77.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equifax were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $268.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.08. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.