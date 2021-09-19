Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,526,025. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $517.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $673.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $954.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $510.25 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.