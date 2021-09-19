Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 77.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $350.24 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

