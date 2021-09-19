Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,400 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FINV. Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.01.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

