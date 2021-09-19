Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 53,400 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Paper were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,900,000 after acquiring an additional 183,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

