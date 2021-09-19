Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,826 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.33 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

