Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Down 36.4% in August

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:EFOI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 38,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,403. Energy Focus has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.37.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 36.16% and a negative return on equity of 136.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Focus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 66.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

