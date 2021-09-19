Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR opened at $111.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.