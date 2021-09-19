Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 58.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,661 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR opened at $111.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

