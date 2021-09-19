Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,939 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 34,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,266,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 559,231 shares of company stock worth $34,943,984. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $63.34 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.