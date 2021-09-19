Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after buying an additional 463,974 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,568,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,887,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant stock opened at $161.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.46 and its 200 day moving average is $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

