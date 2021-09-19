Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,222 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quidel by 213.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $153.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.56. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $288.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James increased their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

