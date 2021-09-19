Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

