Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 722 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $94.74 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.09.

