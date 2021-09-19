EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

EQT stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.