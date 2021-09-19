Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of EQC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,751. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.05 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.