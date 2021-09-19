Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
Shares of EQC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,751. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.05 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
