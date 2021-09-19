Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,116 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Equity Residential by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,566,000 after buying an additional 309,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of EQR traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,448,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

